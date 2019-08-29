Michael Jackson would have been 61-years-old today, if you’re like Tom Joyner you’re probably wondering what the King of Pop would be like if he were still alive today. His son T.J. told the TJMS crew that he thinks his uncle would be directing films and visuals because “he was always studying film,” he said.

“My uncle Michael was the greatest greatest person in my life” he says, “without him I don’t even think I’d be here.”

After Michael Passed, T.J helped his grandmother, Miss Katherine, with Michael’s three children, Prince, Paris and Blanket. “They lost their world when they lost their father,” he says. But, he was able to relate to them because he lost his mother at 16.

He later took full custody of them and admits it was challenging, “My uncle Michel was one of the biggest figures in the world,” he explained, so he was determined to keep the kids grounded. But, what was most challenging was that their first relationship was as cousins; but had to shift into him taking on a guardianship role.

In honor of what would have been his uncle’s 61 birthday, he will watch old personal footage and listen to personal voicemails. “I’m going to smile, I’m going to cry,” he says. As the years go by T.J says he can’t help but to realize how “blessed” was is that he had Michael as an uncle.

T.J Jackson Will ‘Smile’ And ‘Cry’ As He Remembers His Uncle Michael On His Birthday was originally published on blackamericaweb.com