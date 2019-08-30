Black Cinema Classics Headline Rooftop Cinema Club’s September Lineup

Houston’s sky-high cinema, Rooftop Cinema Club, reveals the full September movie lineup rich with strong female-led talent, Black Cinema, anniversaries, and special events to shake your tail to. And with the sun setting earlier over the Uptown skyline, the venue’s double features are back every Friday and Saturday night beginning September 7!

Tickets for September are on sale now at rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston.

Diversity takes center stage this month with films like “Eve’s Bayou” Sept. 7, “Beyond the Lights” Sept. 14, “Boomerang” Sept.20, and “Love Jones” Sept. 26, as well as “Selena” Sept.4 and “La Bamba” Sept. 29. Also during this time are some big anniversaries: “The Notebook” celebrates 15 years, “Pulp Fiction” is 25 and “Road House” celebrates its 30th.

“We wanted to feature some truly unique films and events for September,” said Gerry Cottle, owner and founder of Rooftop Cinema Club. “It’s the first month heading into our fall season so a little less heat and sun adds to the magic and fun during a popular time of the year for rooftoppers.”

In particular, Houston told us how bad they wanted a magical rooftop night with their favorite wizard, and Rooftop listened! Don’t miss the 15th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” on Sept. 12. The venue will be decked out in Potter décor, special Hogwarts menu items, and seats by “house.” Dress up if you like (or not) to show your true allegiance!

Sunday, September 22, is another special screening, but this time for our furry friends as we transform to Wooftop Cinema Club for “Secret Life of Pets 2.” For this screening only, we’ll have a dog-friendly setting for fans to show off their pooches, particularly in their favorite superhero outfits for fun and prizes. We’re also on the lookout for any dog-owners wanting to “marry” their pets during a special ceremony that evening. More info to come!

September Movie Listings

Rooftop Cinema Club will be open seven-days-a-week with double-features every Friday and Saturday night in September. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. every night, and show starts 7:30pm/9:45pm for doubles and 8:00pm for all other nights.

September 1 – The Who’s Tommy

September 2 – Point Break

September 3 – Notting Hill (20th Anniversary)

September 4 – Selena

September 5 – Jason’s Lyric (25th Anniversary)

September 7 – The Princess Bride

– Eve’s Bayou

September 8 – 10 Things I Hate About You (20th Anniversary)

September 9 – Thelma & Louise

September 10 – A Star Is Born

September 11 – Bohemian Rhapsody

September 12 – Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban (15th Anniv. & Theme Night)

September 13 – Grease (Sing-along)

– Aladdin (2019)

September 14 – Booksmart

– Beyond the Lights

September 15 – Funny Face

– Us

September 16 – The Notebook (15th Anniversary)

September 17 – Crazy Stupid Love

September 18 – Pulp Fiction (25th Anniversary)

September 19 – Rocketman

September 20 – The Sandlot

– Boomerang

September 21 – Sister Act

– The Goonies

September 22 – Secret Life of Pets 2 (Wooftop)

September 23 – A Star Is Born

September 24 – Pretty Woman

September 25 – Bohemian Rhapsody (Sing-along)

September 26 – Love Jones

September 27 – The Breakfast Club

– Aladdin (2019)

September 28 – Dirty Dancing

– Road House (30th Anniversary)

September 29 – La Bamba

September 30 – Rocketman

Tickets start at $17 per person for a one-person lounge seat. The same single person seat

with the addition of bottomless popcorn is $20. Tickets for couples, or anyone looking for a roomier love seat, plus bottomless popcorn, are $24 per person. Student discounts are now available starting at $15.30 per ticket, with valid I.D. required the night of the event.

Once in the door, local gourmet hot dog shop and exclusive food vendor, Good Dog Houston, serves up its eclectic assortment of hot dogs to hungry movie goers each night, such as the Picnic Dog, Uptown Dog, and The Dude. Additional delights include fruit and cheese plates, frito pie, chili cheese nachos, desserts, and more. Rooftop Cinema Club also stocks a full bar offering a host of original cocktails, local craft beers, and several wine varietals to compliment the evening.

Rooftop Cinema Club is permanently located within the BLVD Place shopping complex, directly above Whole Foods, at the intersection of Post Oak Blvd. and San Felipe in the Uptown District – 1700 Post Oak Blvd. Guests should use the BLVD Place parking garage and park on, or near, the fifth floor where they’ll also find Rooftop Cinema Club’s entrance.

For more information about Rooftop Cinema Club, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston. You can also stay connected socially on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram:

Twitter: @RooftopCinema

Facebook: @RooftopCinemaClub

Instagram: @RooftopCinemaClub

#RooftopCinemaClub and #RooftopRomance

Black Cinema Classics Headline Rooftop Cinema Club’s September Lineup was originally published on boom92houston.com

Also On Majic 102.1: