McDonalds is sponsoring the gospel show at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion this year and Dr. Lonnie Hunter says the show will be “off the chain.”

McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden uplifts communities through education, empowerment and entrepreneurship. It highlights stories of truth, power and pride, and focuses on the people and places that display Black excellence. The “Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour,” on Sunday features Donald Lawrence, KeKe Wyatt, Sir The Baptist, Tye Tribbett and more. Hunter is hosting and knows the holy spirit will be in the place! So go and get your blessing.

Learn more by following them on social media at @WeAreGolden.

The McDonalds ‘Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour’ Will Be Great was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

