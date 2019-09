It’s Labor Day and that means today’s BBQ is like the grand finale of Summer and BBQ season! BBQs are fun and there tends to be liquor involved. Guy wants you to enjoy yourself but he also wants you to be safe and out of jail. So, he advises you not to drink and drive. Do like he and his friends, take everyone’s keys and call your friend a cab if you believe they’re too drunk.

If Guy Were You: Don’t Drink And Drive was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: