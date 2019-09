Kids these days have it so easy! Huggy says, his mama had him in wrangler jeans that were so stiff he had to walk like a toy soldier. His lunchbox was softer than his jeans! He says he basically looked like a “part time construction worker.” Kids even order Uber Eats for lunch, “they don’t know about pork chops in a zip lock” he said.

