As your kids get older you have to address that they might be doing the do. Skip Murphy asked what Demetria McKinney did to handle her son “having relations.” She says they’ve always been very close and open with each other so she would ask him straight up, “are you doing it?!” He said no, but when she found condoms in his pocket she gave him a quick lesson.

Black Moms Matter: How Do You Handle Your Kids ‘Having Relations’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

