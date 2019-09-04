Roland Martin: Update On The Bahamas

The Bahamas is suffering after being pummeled by Hurricane Dorian. Many people have lost their homes and been displaced, while many more are still missing. For people who have lost contact with family in the Bahamas, this is stressful. Roland Martin talks to two people who are in the Bahamas about what is going on and how we can help.

Martin talks to Biship Ellis who calls the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian “almost apocalyptic.” He says that wherever you look, “it is obvious that there has been just historic devastation.”

Health Minister Duane Sands says that while the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama , “the rest of the Bahamas has been relatively unscathed.”

If you would like to donate to help, you can donate to NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) or visit bahamas.gov.bs.

