It’s time to pick a Bama of the week again and Donald Trump is just so good at doing dumb stuff. Once again he takes the tile, Huggy says for simply, “being him.” This time around it’s because of what Huggy calls “sharpie gate.” Trump literally altered a map using a sharpie as if no one would notice.

Huggy Lowdown: ‘Sharpie Gate’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

