Jamie Riley, the dean of students at the University of Alabama, has resigned a day after Breitbart published a story highlighting tweets from the dean contending police are racist and other controversial statements.

“Dr. Jamie Riley has resigned his position at The University of Alabama by mutual agreement. Neither party will have any further comments,” a spokeswoman for the university said in an email to AL.com.

Riley’s resignation comes just one day after the alt-right website published screenshots of three of the dean’s tweets from 2016 and 2017.

One of the tweets suggested that police are racist.

“The [American] flag represents a systemic history of racism for my people,” Riley tweeted in September 2017, according to a Breitbart screenshot. “Police are a part of that system. Is it that hard to see the correlation?”

In an October 2016 tweet, Riley suggests that movies about slavery are made to “remind black people of our place in society.”

In October 2017, Riley tweeted that whites can’t judge racism because they don’t experience it.

“I’m baffled about how the first thing white people say is, ‘That’s not racist!’ when they can’t even experience racism,” Riley tweeted, according to Breitbart.

Riley’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

UA named Riley, who was then executive director and chief executive officer of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., dean of students in February.

Stars Hailing From Alabama 12 photos Launch gallery Stars Hailing From Alabama 1. Coretta Scott King 1 of 12 2. Hank Aaron 2 of 12 3. Robin Roberts 3 of 12 4. Terrell Owens 4 of 12 5. Angela Davis 5 of 12 6. Hosea Sanchez 6 of 12 7. Lionel Richards 7 of 12 8. Octavia Spencer 8 of 12 9. Laverne Cox 9 of 12 10. Channing Tatum 10 of 12 11. Cynthia Bailey 11 of 12 12. Ruben Studdard 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Stars Hailing From Alabama Stars Hailing From Alabama

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

UA’s Dean Of Students, Resigns Following Controversial Tweets was originally published on blackamericaweb.com