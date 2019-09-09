Huggy Lowdown: How Did The Redskins Blow A 17 Point Lead?!

Huggy still isn’t watching the NFL, but he was looking at the highlights and had “high hopes” for the Redskins. But he says he was,” disappointed in the end.” He just can’t wrap his head around how they manged to blow a 17 point lead. He says, “they looked like the Washington Falcons out there!” But on a good note DeSean Jackson had a great game! Unfortunately for Huggy, he no longer plays for Washington.

