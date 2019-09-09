If you’ve been following the NFL news you know that Antonio Brown had been having a rough time with the Raiders. But Saturday he was released and almost immediately picked up by the Patriots. But, one of the most interesting parts of this whole issue was that Brown recorded his conversation with the coach and posted it to Instagram. Which, in California is illegal. Guy wonders if he’ll press charges in retaliation.

Top Of The Morning: Antonio Brown Got What He Wanted was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

