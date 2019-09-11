Today we are all remembering the tragedy that took place on September 11, 2001. It has now been 18 years but so many, like Reverend Al Sharpton remember it like it were yesterday. He was on the air with Tom and Sybil when they got the news and immediately decided they needed to do something to help victims. In the spirit of remembering and honoring the victims and their families, Sharpton reminds us that we are all one. “No one sent an email in to the World Trade Center and told Black Americans to leave or Latino Americans to leave, they attacked us all,” they saw us more united then sometimes we do. “If we died together I hope that we learn how to live together,” he says.

Reverend Al Sharpton Remembers 9/11 18 Years Later was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

