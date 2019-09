Today is a big day for Texas Southern University! 10 presidential candidates will be on the campus of Texas Southern University this evening for a Democratic Presidential debate. Sybil is excited that the students will get the experience of a debate and that the candidates will have the experience of being on an HBCU campus.

