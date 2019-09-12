Morning Minute: Can Brains Shrink?

Can brains shrink? Chris Paul is convinced that Trump’s brain is actually shrinking inside of his head. Yesterday during his press conference about his new vaping policy he said this issue is important because young people are getting sick. He went on to say that the issue got First Lady Melania’s attention because “she has a son.” What? Did he forget that Barron is his son too? Chris Paul says it wouldn’t be a shock because he forgets that Ivanka is his daughter all of the time.

