Flame Monroe wants you to keep one thing straight, she’s not a transgender comedian, she’s a comedian who happens to be transgender. She just wants to be treated as a professional. She’s been in the comedy game for over 20 years, she just recently was thrust into the spotlight after being a part of Tiffany Haddish’s “They Ready” on Netflix.

Back in 1996 she got her start with Damon Williams who she calls her “comedy husband.” He was hosting a Wednesday night open mic and while she was performing Damon kept harassing her, so she simply lifted her pants leg to show her ankle bracelet and said “you don’t know who you’re messing with.” She says the crowd went crazy and “a star was born immediately.”

“Tiffany Haddish has changed my life,” she says. The Netflix special gave her a second wind and gave her some relevance. Catch her in Los Angeles this weekend.

Flame Monroe Is A Comedian Who Just Happens To Be Transgender was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

