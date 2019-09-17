Seriously Ignorant News: Lonely Jealous Neighbors

A resident in an Atlanta apartment complex got an interesting note from their landlord. Apparently a neighbor complained that they had been hearing “too much noise when people are having sex” and if it continues they may be evicted. Damon wants to know why they’re listening and why they’re so loud when they’re “doing it!” But according to the attorney on the case it is unlikely that anyone will be evicted as a result of this.

