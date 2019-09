Every year Websters dictionary adds several words to their dictionary, this year they added 530 words! Among those added are vacay, dad joke, and inspo. But, they also reject several words, some that were rejected this year were, Melonoman what NBA teams think about signing Carmelo Anthony and Facedad; a dad who only sees his child on Facetime.

Morning Minute: New Words was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: