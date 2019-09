There was recently a huge chicken sandwich battle between Chick-fil-a and Popeyes. Some people believed that Popeyes won….but that was before they ran out of sandwiches. Now their sandwiches are back, but you have to bring your own bun. Now KFC has joined the fight but they got creative with theirs, instead of a bun the chicken breast is between two donuts.

Huggy Lowdown: KFC Has Entered The Chicken Sandwich Fight was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

