Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch Most? 

A Family Watches a Movie Together at Home

Source: RyanJLane / Getty

Reality TV is a nationwide epidemic and by the looks of recent surveys, it seems some states sway in different directions when it comes to the type. 

Research, as seen on HowToWatch.com, discovered that the top categories of reality TV were as follows: 

  • Survival and outdoors
  • Home Improvement and clutter
  • Eats and art
  • Competing for love and money
  • Celebrities

Among all states, Alone, Fixer Upper and Master Chef are noted as the top three reality shows, but you can find a list of the most popular reality show in each state below.

Alabama The Bachelorette
Alaska Deadliest Catch
Arizona MasterChef
Arkansas Fixer Upper
California Mexican Dynasties
Colorado The Hills: New Beginnings
Connecticut Worst Cooks in America
Delaware The Real World
District of Columbia Project Runway
Florida MasterChef
Georgia Black Ink Crew
Hawaii Naked and Afraid XL
Idaho Alone
Illinois Alone
Indiana Nailed It!
Iowa American Pickers
Kansas Fixer Upper
Kentucky Alone
Louisiana American Idol
Maine Survivor
Maryland Black Ink Crew
Massachusetts Bachelor in Paradise
Michigan Alone
Minnesota The Bachelorette
Mississippi Hoarders
Missouri Alone
Montana The Amazing Race
Nebraska Fixer Upper
Nevada Shark Tank
New Hampshire Dancing with the Stars
New Jersey Shark Tank
New Mexico Shark Tank
New York Keeping Up with the Kardashians
North Carolina Alone
North Dakota Storage Wars
Ohio American Ninja Warrior
Oklahoma Big Brother
Oregon Little People, Big World
Pennsylvania Alone
Rhode Island Say Yes to the Dress
South Carolina Chrisley Knows Best
South Dakota The Real World
Tennessee Catfish: The TV Show
Texas Fixer Upper
Utah The Bachelor
Vermont So You Think You Can Dance
Washington MasterChef
West Virginia Naked and Afraid
Wisconsin Holey Moley
Wyoming Nailed It!

 

