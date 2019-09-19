Happy Birthday! Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Turns 24! [PHOTOS]

Rhea Walls of The Walls Group is growing up right before our eyes.
We’ve seen her grow in music with her siblings, graduate school, become a mother, and now, she’s one year older and one year wise.
Today (September 19) she turned 24 and took to social media to share celebratory photos captioned with a reflection of her journey thus far.
“Happy birthday to me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Grateful for every lesson. Grateful for every person. Grateful for every opportunity I’ve been blessed with. And lastly just grateful for another year. Thank y’all for rocking with me . Enjoy these pictures of me lookin how I’m lookin.”
Happy birthday to me. Grateful for every lesson. Grateful for every person. Grateful for every opportunity I've been blessed with. And lastly just grateful for another year. Thank y'all for rocking with me . Enjoy these pictures of me lookin how I'm lookin. photos: @dir.derry Hair: @cachell_courtney Make up @_ashleyrhines 💚💚
Her family wished her a Happy Birthday online as well…
Happy Born day to my brother (yes I meant brother, it’s a joke sweaty) I LOVE YOU DUDE. you are such an awesome and beautiful woman! you’re so gifted and kind, so impatient and foolish, so funny and giving, and SUCH a great mother, entrepreneur, go getter, hustler. you are a true beauty, inside and out. don’t ever let anyone try to tell you different. you lack nothing and i’ll be here every day forever to keep reminding you. i’ll go to war for you any day. can’t wait to celebrate you 🤞🏽❤️ @rheawalls
