This week’s word is Coulrophobia. Tom is pretty confident that it’s someone who wants to be cool. But, Guy thinks it’s someone who is intimidating because they’re so cool. But, it’s a noun describing someone with an abnormal fear of clowns. Sybil insists that she didn’t pick this word because of what’s going on in the White House.

