Guy looked up the word idiot and he says the definition was, “fool half-whit, dunce, nincompoop, ignoramus, ass and the last word was Antonio Brown.” He went from being one of the top receivers in the league to a joke. Guy says he was “stupid good,” but the problems came in when the stupidity spread to his ego. He pulled a Trump and tried to act like he quit the NFL when in reality the NFL quit him. But, Guy says if it were him, “I’d go get some help.”

If Guy Were You: The Definition Of An Idiot was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: