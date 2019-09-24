First Wives Club premiered on BET on September 19 and is streaming now on BET Plus. Ryan Michelle Bathe leads the cast and portrays Diane Keaton. Bathe says she knew she wanted to be a part of the show immediately because of the theme of “sisterhood.” She grew up seeing beautiful sisterhood from her mother and her friends so she felt this was perfect.

Bathe is all around a very positive person. She always has a smile on her face, especially when she’s with her husband, actor Sterling K. Brown. Kym Whitley says they’re “like one person.” She encourages single women to make a man really “pursue” them.

“I made him pursue me,” she says, adding, “I just wanted to make sure that I knew he was serious.” The best thing you can do is “be honest about your intentions” and “if he’s not going to be real then okay cool. There are plenty of fish in the sea.”

Catch Fist Wives Club on BET on Thursday nights.

Ryan Michelle Bathe Talks Love, And BET’s ‘First Wives Club’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

