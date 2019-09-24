Last night was the first night of NBC’s The Voice and the TJMS crew talks to their favorite judge, John Legend! This season Adam is gone but Gwen Sefani, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton are just as entertaining as ever. John laughs that often times he’s just “trying to keep the peace!”

He admitted to making a mistake “not turning around for Rose,” and explains it’s because he nitpicks “too much” when people sing his songs. Now he regrets not grabbing her for his team, and he can’t get her unless she’s dropped by her coach, Gwen Stefani. But, he knows, “Gwen wont let her go.”

Tune in to The Voice on Monday and Tuesday on NBC!

John Legend Has One Regret About This Season Of ‘The Voice’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

