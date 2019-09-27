Snoop Dogg Mourns The Loss Of His 10-Day-Old Grandson

We are sending our deepest condolences to Snoop Dogg and his family as the mourn the loss of his 10 day old grandson Kai Love. Kai was the 3rd child of Snoop’s oldest son Corde.

Corde posted this heartfelt message below:

