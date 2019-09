Huggy wants to make fun of the Dallas Cowboys for losing to the Saints but he honestly can’t because the Redskins lost again! So since his team is 0-4 he’s going to lay off on the NFL jokes. At this point he says the skins have to sit down to pee because they’ve been circumcised 4 times!

