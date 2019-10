A woman in Colorado Springs spotted an injured bob cat on the road and decided to help. She stopped her car, wrapped the bobcat in a blanket an put it in her car. She drove to get help for the animal and the animal control people told her, “first things first, get out the damn car” and secondly “get your baby out of the back seat.”

