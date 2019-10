Jerry Jones is so upset about the loss the Cowboys took in New Orleans. The Cowboys lost to the Saints on Sunday night football 12-10. Jones says if Dak performs the way he did on Sunday one more time he’s getting cut! He can’t believe that Dak and Zeke asked for more money and they play like “horse crap.”

Morning Minute: Dak Can’t Be Counted On was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

