Yesterday news broke that Amber Guyger, the fired Dallas Police officer who shot her neighbor, was found guilty. A number of people were surprised by the verdict but glad justice was served. The next step in the case is sentencing. It began yesterday and hearing stories about Botham Jean from his family was powerful. Sentencing will continue today.

Top Of The Morning: Amber Guyger Has Been Found Guilty was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: