Huggy doubts he’ll watch the Washington “Circimskins,” play thins weekend. He renamed them, they can’t be the redskins anymore because they get “clipped and snipped every week,” he laughed. They’re contender number one. Contender number two is the lady at the Brooklyn Zoo who ended up in the Lion cage “like he ordered Uber eats,” Huggy laughs. But he says Donald Trump you are”the bama of every week until you get impeached!”

Huggy Lowdown: The Redskins Get ‘Clipped’ Every Week was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

