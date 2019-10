This week’s word is cynosure. Though it may sound like it, it is not a medication and it has nothing to do with your sinuses. So, as usual both Tom and Guy were wrong! Cynosure is a noun and it is a person or thing that’s the center of attention or adoration. For example, Tyler Perry was the cynosure this weekend.

Sybil’s Big A Word: Cynosure was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

