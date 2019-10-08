Singer Demi Lovato Gets Baptized in the Jordan River [Photos]

Demi Lovato is rededicating her life to Christ after she nearly died from a drug overdose in July 2018.

The pop star was baptized in the Jordan River during a recent trip to Israel. She shared the news last Tuesday in an Instagram post detailing her experience.

“I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes,” Lovato wrote in the caption.

Back in 2018, Lovato was found unconscious in her L.A. home following a drug overdose. In her first Instagram post after her ordeal, she thanked God for allowing her to survive the incident.

She sought rehab afterwards and has reportedly been sober since.

Source: Christian Post

