Donnie McClurkin’s ‘Live In London’ Album Turns 20

Time flys when you’re doing what you love, that might be why Donnie McClurkin can’t believe that 20 years have passed since he recorded his Live In London and More album. “That was the biggest CD that we ever had because it introduced us to the entire world, literally,” he explains. And to celebrate he says, “we’re going to go back and do it again” and even add new songs.

He’ll be in London on October 18 and 19 with the same group he went with in 1999, “with the exception of that old Marvin Winans, God bless him,” he laughs. Winans is celebrating 30 years of his Perfecting Church.

His London album was only his second album, he says RCA handed him “a blank check” when he signed with them and asked what he wanted to do. And he says “it really was God.” Because Andre Cox went to England in the 70s, McClurkin said he wanted to go record and album in England. Within 3 weeks he was in London recording!

