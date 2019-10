A recent study shows that farmers have more sex than any other profession. Random right? We don’t think anyone would have guessed that farmers get their freak on that much! Apparently 3 out of 4 farmers are doing it every day! Chris Paul says not even NBA players have sex every day, “only after away games.” But, congrats to the farmers, they’re living their best lives.

Morning Minute: Farmers Really Get Their Freak On was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: