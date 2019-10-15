The final season of Empire is airing on Fox right now and the one and only Vivica A. Fox will be gracing your screens tonight! Fox tells the TJMS crew that this season of Empire is one of the best yet! She’s returning as Cookie’s “bougie” older sister Candace and has been made a series regular for the show’s final season.

“Candace is me grown up,” Fox says. Lee Daniels would describe her character as a mix of “Dianne Carroll and Michelle Obama.”

Fox encourages everyone to watch the final season because they’re “going out with a bang!” Remember, Empire moved to Tuesday nights at 9 instead of Wednesday at 8?

Vivica A. Fox Returns To ‘Empire’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

