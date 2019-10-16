In October of 1995 Joe, Guy and Joe’s friend/ body guard hit the road in a gold Mercedes. They were headed to Washington, D.C. from L.A. for the Million Man March! So, it was 3 Black guys in a car with two guns (one registered one not), a gallon of weed, and a gallon of vodka “we were riding dirty,” Guy says.

The bodyguard drove and Joe was in the passenger seat and Guy was in the backseat with the guns, drugs and alcohol. Things were going well until they came to a checkpoint in New Mexico. An officer told them to pull over and at that point Guy felt like it was over for him.He didn’t drink or smoke and never had a gun but “all of that is in the backseat with me,” he says. He thought “this is it,” and just knew he was headed to jail only three years into his career. But his brother Joe saved his life! the officer recognized him from Def Comedy Jam and got an autograph and sent them on their way!

The three really enjoyed the Million Man March but, Guy decided to fly back to L.A.!

Torry Story: Guy’s Most Vivid Memory Of The Million Man March was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: