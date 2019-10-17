This morning we lost Elijah Cummings, and one person who has some of the best memories of him is Roland Martin.

Martin knew that Cummings was having health issues. Just one month ago he sent a text to Cummings’ wife Maya to check on him and she said that he was “still fighting” and asked for prayers. A few days ago he got word that the situation was “grave.” And now he’s gone at the age of 68.

The last thing Martin said to him was “Keep kicking Trump’s ass,” and the last image he has of him is a huge laugh. Martin says that though sometimes people would hesitate to approach Cummings, because “you couldn’t tell if that was a scowl or just his look,” no one can deny that he had an “absolutely great laugh.”

He was a fighter until the end and Martin will remember his dedication and his laugh forever.

Roland Martin Remembers Elijah Cummings’ Laugh was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

