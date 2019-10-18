Dr. Jamal Bryant On Why Parochial Schools Are Important

Education is an essential part of life and Tom has been working for years to help preserve our beloved HBCU’s. Taking a similar path, is Dr. Jamal Bryant who is is working to help preserve Word of God Christian Academy, a Christ-centered community school in Raleigh, NC that helps students excel academically and spiritually.

Bryant finds it disturbing that so many of our children are being “groomed for prison, but not being groomed for excellence.” That’s why this school is so important to him. Word of God Christian Academy aims to have all of their students be above average. Bryant sees this type of education as the “step” that gets kids ready to do “extraordinary” things in life.

When it comes to the public school system, Bryant says today more funds are allocated for special education programs than gifted programs. So instead of focusing on the kid’s strength they’re focused on weaknesses. This school taps into the kids strengths and teaches them that way. Bryant says they use “unconventional methods that have proven track records for excellence.”

A fundraiser will be held in Raleigh, NC on Nov. 1.

