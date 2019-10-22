Seriously Ignorant News: 300 Is A Crowd

A woman in California was found living with 300 pet rats…in her van! According to reports she started with just two rats, and they just kept having babies until it was over 300 of them. The woman is now looking for somewhere new to live after her “pets” chewed up all of the vans electric wires and through the seats. Also, if you’re looking for a new pet over 100 of the rats are now up for adoption.

