Death Row Records creator and CEO Suge Knight might get life for his role in the death of a man that he allegedly ran over when he was allegedly trying to meet up with the original members of NWA then they were filming Straight Outta Compton, so he is choosing to now give his life to Singer/LHH star Ray J.

What does that mean?

He wants Ray J to help him line his pockets and take his name and story to a silver/documentary screen.

Check out the video below

Death Row’s Suge Knight Hands Over His Life To Ray J!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com