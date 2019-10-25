Thinking about going natural? Have you already taken the plunge but still need some advice?

Jacque Reid has you covered in this episode of “Inside Her Story” where she talks about the process of going natural with celebrity stylist and holistic hair care advocate Syreeta Scott of Philadelphia’s Duafe Holistic Hair Care salon.

During the interview, Reid reveals she is currently in the process of going natural herself after years of relaxing her hair. She reveals that she is currently wearing a wig during the process. Watch the video below to see her wig “Bibbity”:

Inside Her Story: Tips For Going Natural was originally published on blackamericaweb.com