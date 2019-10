The Washington Nationals looked great in the World Series! That is…until this weekend. They lost to the Houston Astro’s not once, not twice, but three times. Of course Roland Martin is pumped up but Huggy is heart broken. He just doesn’t understand how they played like the Nationals in Houston but turned into the Redskins as soon as they got to DC.

Huggy Lowdown: What’s Going On with The Nationals?! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: