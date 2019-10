Happy Halloween! Some people call today a “spooky” day but Chris Paul says “Black people ain’t scared of Halloween.” We aren’t scared of “ghosts and goons” because we face real life issues that are even scarier every day! So, enjoy your candy and trick or treating but know, today isn’t spooky to us!

