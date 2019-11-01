Finesse Mitchell has one of those “sleeping in the car” before he made it success stories. He had been performing at comedy stores and in smaller venues but the girl he was dating at the time stopped believing in the dream. They actually broke up and his pride wouldn’t allow him to stay in that house. So, he decided to go sleep in his car. He didn’t think to drive the car to a safer neighborhood than his, and someone actually tried to break in while he was in it!

That was it, he decided to drive after that. He ended up at The Laugh Factory where he overheard that Tracy Morgan was leaving SNL. “If God never had me almost get violated in my car I would have never heard that,” he said. So, he took a chance sent in his tape, went to an audition and that was it!

He’s performing at the Addison Improv this weekend.

Finesse Mitchell Tells The Story Of How He ‘Made It’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

