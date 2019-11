The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a Bye Week and Jerry Jones is exited! The boys are in New York to take on the New York Giants tonight on Monday Night Football. Dak calls it “the Big D Versus The Big Blue.” Since they’re coming off of a week of rest, Jones sees no reason why they should lose.

