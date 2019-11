A woman in Louisiana is in big big trouble after she decided to help high school students in her own way. The 52-year-old was arrested and charged with maintaining false public records. She was reportedly selling fake doctors notes to students so they could have excused absences. It was going great until two students “over did it” Damon says, they had about 14 notes.

