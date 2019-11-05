Asante Blackk On Being Part Of NBC’s ‘This Is Us’

Young, phenomenal actor Asante Blackk became a household name for his role in the Netflix mini series “When They See Us.” Now, he has joined the cast of NBCs “This Is Us,” as 16-year-old Malik, a single father.

Malik met the Pearson’s daughter Deja, and the two hit it off and began dating. Blackk says the interesting thing about this young love story is that “the fans will be able to track this relationship,” and say they saw it grow.

Tonight “is a very very special episode between Malik and Deja” you get to see their first date! Tune in at 9 pm EST.

