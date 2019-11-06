If Guy Were You: Make A Funeral A Celebration Of Life

So often people label funerals a “celebration” of life but often times Guy says they don’t feel very celebratory. Yesterday he went to John Witherspoon’s funeral and he said it actually felt like a celebration. The family asked that people not come dressed in black, but wear colors because John was a colorful person. Stories were being told, there was lots of laughter and love in the room. Guy says he woke up in a somber mood, but after the service his spirits were lifted because he felt like John was really celebrated and honored. He actually said it was more of a “fun-aral” than a funeral and he wants more to be that way.

