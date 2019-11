T.I. revealed that he accompanies his daughter Deyjah to the gyno yearly to make sure she’s still a virgin. To Sherri she wants to know what kind of man he is that he doesn’t trust any man. Kym believes Deyjah may be traumatized from this experience. What are your thoughts?

Black Girl Problems: T.I Takes His Daughter To The Doctor To Ensure She’s A Virgin was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: