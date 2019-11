If we learned anything about Sherri today we learned that she can keep a secret. Huggy says she has proved that she’s no Takashi 6ix9ine. She was the penguin on The Masked Singer and didn’t tell anyone! Sybil figured out that it was her but she never confirmed it. Way to go Sherri!

Huggy Lowdown: Sherri Is No Takashi 6ix9ine was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.1: